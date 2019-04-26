About this product
The NugSmasherXP Rosin Extraction System - featuring 12 Tons of manually controlled pressure with precise pressure gauge and 4 x 6 inch Quad Heated pressing plates LED Lights plug n play system works with our 3.5 Gram 7 Gram and 14 gram bags this press will extract as much as two 14 gram bags a one time.
Made out of Solid Steel
Large 6" x 4" Smash Plates
Accurate pressure gauge for consistent extractions
Quad Heating Elements (160W ea)
Accurate Temperature Control
LED Lights
Circuit Protection
Fast Retract Plate Release
Manual Pump Arm
Made in America
Guaranteed for Life
Designed and Built by Professionals The NugSmasherXP is manufactured in Corona, CA by Premiere Manufacturing in our 40k square foot machine and fabrication workshop staffed with experienced engineers, fabricators, designers and builders. We are available to assist you with any questions or issues during normal business hours and offer 100% coverage for life on all products we manufacture. We look forward to working with you!
Designed and Built by Professionals The NugSmasherXP is manufactured in Corona, CA by Premiere Manufacturing in our 40k square foot machine and fabrication workshop staffed with experienced engineers, fabricators, designers and builders. We are available to assist you with any questions or issues during normal business hours and offer 100% coverage for life on all products we manufacture. We look forward to working with you!
NugSmasher
NugSmasher presses are available in 3 different versions. The standard system is a manually operated 12 Ton Rosin Press featuring a 3.5" x 4" pressing area while the Pro version is a 20 Ton Pneumatic (or manually) operated Rosin Press boasting a huge 7" x 10" pressing area. Our newest Mini version is great for travel and offers a 2.5" round pressing area. All versions are constructed with solid steel and T6 6061 aluminum and are fabricated and assembled from start to finish in-house at our 40K square foot facility in Corona, CA. We back each NugSmasher with an unmatched warranty on every component of the system and we are available to support our customers by phone or in person during normal business hours and via email and social media on weekends and after hours.