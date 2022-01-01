About this product
Set of Four 3 Piece Sets Pre Press Molds for Nugsmasher and or Nugsmasher Mini set includes: Square Large 2"x1.40x1.40 SQ Round Large 2"x1.55"DIA. Square Small 2"x.71"x.71" SQ Round Small 2"x.80 DIA Sets includes male and female press set and bottom 1/2" thick male plug. Use this Pre Press Puck Maker to pre-press your material into compressed "pucks". This Pre Press Puck Maker is perfect for use with our 2.6" x 3" and 1.8" x 3" Premium Extraction Bags.
NugSmasher
NugSmasher presses are available in 3 different versions. The standard system is a manually operated 12 Ton Rosin Press featuring a 3.5" x 4" pressing area while the Pro version is a 20 Ton Pneumatic (or manually) operated Rosin Press boasting a huge 7" x 10" pressing area. Our newest Mini version is great for travel and offers a 2.5" round pressing area. All versions are constructed with solid steel and T6 6061 aluminum and are fabricated and assembled from start to finish in-house at our 40K square foot facility in Corona, CA. We back each NugSmasher with an unmatched warranty on every component of the system and we are available to support our customers by phone or in person during normal business hours and via email and social media on weekends and after hours.