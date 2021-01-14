Nugz Early Lemon Berry is hang-dried, slow cured in curing barrels, and hand trimmed for final packaging in an air-tight pouch for ultimate freshness. Early Lemon Berry is a sativa dominant strain of cannabis. The bud smells like a mix of sweet lemons, grapefruit and sugary sweet berries. The flavour is quite similar to the smell, but the taste of the exhale is what earned its popularity. The aroma produced by these flowers is strong but not pungent. Expect medium to large buds, dense, and covered in trichomes.