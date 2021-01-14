About this product
About this strain
Bred by the team at Ethos Genetics, Early Lemon Berry crosses Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and Member Berry RBX (the Pink Grapefruit pheno). Offering a relaxing high, Early Lemon Berry is a great choice for daydreamers looking to create. Consumers can expect notes of sweet lemon, berry, orange, and grapefruit flavors.
Early Lemon Berry effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
