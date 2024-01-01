NukeHeads Seed bank is a wholesale seed bank selling 10 packs of seeds for as low as 40$ ( just 4$ a seed ) ! We are one of the most known brands and seedbanks in this industry after all it's nearly impossible to forget our brand name considering the magnitude of awesomeness our genetics brings to the table. When you buy from NukeHeads you can be rest assured your dealing with best-in-class industry phytocertified genetics ! We work with only the best of breeders who have established names in this industry !

Show more