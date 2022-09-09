About this product
Bacio Punch #8 is OGEN's specially selected indica-dominant pheno from the cross of Gelato 41 and Purple Punch. Its round, green nugs have pointy bracts with golden pistils that are caked in gooey trichomes. This flower is wrapped in a heady aroma with a dominant diesel tang, followed by a sweet kiss of floral and sangria-like notes. Our locally grown, small-batch buds are hand trimmed to preserve trichomes, and we use minimal packaging with a secondary seal to keep your bud fresher, longer.
We grow small-batch, craft cannabis in Calgary, Alberta. Our facility is purpose-built and laboratory-grade, and our flower rooms are small. Our processes are strain specific and dialed-in to suit each cultivar, we listen to and are guided by our plants. We have insanely passionate and attentive growers, our plants and facility are well loved.