Bacio Punch #8 is OGEN's specially selected indica-dominant pheno from the cross of Gelato 41 and Purple Punch. Its round, green nugs have pointy bracts with golden pistils that are caked in gooey trichomes. This flower is wrapped in a heady aroma with a dominant diesel tang, followed by a sweet kiss of floral and sangria-like notes. Our locally grown, small-batch buds are hand trimmed to preserve trichomes, and we use minimal packaging with a secondary seal to keep your bud fresher, longer.