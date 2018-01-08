OGEN
OGEN's pheno of OG Kush, they have hunted and grown this power sativa at their facility in the Bow Valley in Alberta. On first whiff, this bud’s aroma is sweet, vibrant lime followed by sour gasoline.
OG Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
