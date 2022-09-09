Bursting with a fruity sweet aroma, Megaton Melon #4 is a bright sativa that we can only describe as a fruitsplosion of flavour! Its chunky gooey buds will leave your fingers sticky like you just finished digging into a bowl of sweet, sliced watermelon. Our small batch buds are hang-dried and hand-trimmed to preserve trichomes and we use minimal packaging with a secondary seal to keep your bud fresher, longer.