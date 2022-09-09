About this product
Bursting with a fruity sweet aroma, Megaton Melon #4 is a bright sativa that we can only describe as a fruitsplosion of flavour! Its chunky gooey buds will leave your fingers sticky like you just finished digging into a bowl of sweet, sliced watermelon. Our small batch buds are hang-dried and hand-trimmed to preserve trichomes and we use minimal packaging with a secondary seal to keep your bud fresher, longer.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
OGEN
We grow small-batch, craft cannabis in Calgary, Alberta. Our facility is purpose-built and laboratory-grade, and our flower rooms are small. Our processes are strain specific and dialed-in to suit each cultivar, we listen to and are guided by our plants. We have insanely passionate and attentive growers, our plants and facility are well loved.