Space Flight Superstar #11 is OGEN’s cosmic hybrid pheno. Launching with smells of rocket fuel and candy, a blast of aromas is unlocked after being busted— yielding an interstellar mix of fruity, creamy, pastry like flavours. Its cone shaped, lime green nugs have fiery orange pistils and sparkling trichomes that will have you counting down to liftoff!



PHENO PHENOMENON: #11 was the winner due to this pheno’s aesthetic structure which is composed of clusters of small bracts and twinkling trichomes!