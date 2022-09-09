About this product
Space Flight Superstar #11 is OGEN’s cosmic hybrid pheno. Launching with smells of rocket fuel and candy, a blast of aromas is unlocked after being busted— yielding an interstellar mix of fruity, creamy, pastry like flavours. Its cone shaped, lime green nugs have fiery orange pistils and sparkling trichomes that will have you counting down to liftoff!
PHENO PHENOMENON: #11 was the winner due to this pheno’s aesthetic structure which is composed of clusters of small bracts and twinkling trichomes!
About this brand
OGEN
We grow small-batch, craft cannabis in Calgary, Alberta. Our facility is purpose-built and laboratory-grade, and our flower rooms are small. Our processes are strain specific and dialed-in to suit each cultivar, we listen to and are guided by our plants. We have insanely passionate and attentive growers, our plants and facility are well loved.