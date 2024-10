El Jefe Pink is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through a three-way cross of the heavy-hitting Face Off OG, SFV OG and Pink Kush strains. With parents like these, you know El Jefe isn't going to take it easy on you. This bud has a dominating flavour of sweet citrus and kush. The aroma is of sweet lemon and pine with a fragrant floral overtone that's almost candy-like. El Jefe Pink buds have tight round forest green nugs with long thin orange hairs and a coating of light amber trichomes.



Milled Flower 7g

