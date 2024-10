Lemon Cherry Gelato is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created through crossing the infamous Sunset Sherbet X Girl Scout Cookies strains. Lemon Cherry Gelato brings on an amazing flavor, with a taste much like its name suggests - sour lemons plus rich cherries and berries! The aroma is just as delightful, with a sour citrus overtone accented by fresh berries and raspberries and just a hint of earthy pine. This bud has flat super dense oversized forest green nugs with lots of thin amber hairs and a coating of milky amber crystal trichomes.



Milled Flower 7g

