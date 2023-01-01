Lemon Cherry Gelato is a slightly indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the infamous Sunset Sherbet X Girl Scout Cookies strains. Lemon Cherry Gelato brings on an amazing flavor, this bud has a taste much like its name suggests - sour lemons plus rich cherries and berries! The aroma is just as delightful, with a sour citrus overtone accented by fresh berries and raspberries, and just a hint of earthy pine.
10 x 0.35g pre-rolls for a total pack size of 3.5g.
How often do you really get to make time and unwind? OHJA wants to take you to a place where things move a little slower and life hits a little easier. OHJA was founded to provide a holiday from everyday life, delivering an easygoing pre-roll experience through premium strains and accessible pricing. Because you're your best self on vacation.