Oil Tycoon
unclaimed brand
2
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Dabbing
Oil Tycoon products
3 products
Wax
Chocolate Covered Strawberries Wax 1g
by Oil Tycoon
THC 93.8%
CBD 1.3%
Dab & Oil Rigs
Extreme Cream Wax 1g
by Oil Tycoon
THC 88.2%
CBD 0.7%
Wax
SFV OG Wax 1g
by Oil Tycoon
THC 80.9%
CBD 0.5%
Oil Tycoon
Catalog