OMG presents, Devil Driver. Micro grown in living soil by F1NE Cannabis out of St. Catharines, Ontario. This indica-dominant hybrid is a special cross between Sundae Driver x Melonade. The plant produces potent buds heavy with a very sweet fruity smell.
Devil Driver by F1NE Cannabis is one of the most unique Micro-Craft Cannabis lots to ever hit the market. Highly anticipated and one of the favourites at Kind Winter Fair 2022, Devil Driver is a contender for Strain of the Year
