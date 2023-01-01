OMG presents, Midnight+. Micro-grown in soil by Dirty Hippie out of Waterloo, Ontario. This is a strong indica-dominant strain from an in-house genetic cross of Pure Michigan x Gelato. This strain is olive green with strong purple undertones, thin red-orange hairs and coated densely in trichomes. Its aroma and flavour is a classic and clean dank heavy kush with finishing notes of light tree fruits. Elite clones, hang-dried, slow cured, hand-trimmed and hand-packaged, the way its always been. Never irradiated, nitrogen filled & contains a moisture pack to maintain freshness.





