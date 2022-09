OMG presents, Slap N Tickle. Micro grown in soil by Frost Cannabis. Appropriately named, this indica dominant hybrid has a dank earthy spice with a sweet grape finish. This flower has legacy roots and is now grown freely. Elite clones, hang-dried, slow cured, hand-trimmed and hand-packaged, the way its always been. This premium small-batch harvest is limited in quantity, get it while it lasts!