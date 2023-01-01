OMG presents, White Unicorn. Micro-grown in soil by Handicraft out of St. Catharines, Ontario. This is an indica-dominant hybrid of the infamous White Truffle x Unicorn Poop. This heavily white frosted strain with purple undertones has a chem-type aroma & flavour and an earthy sweetness that packs a knock out punch. Elite clones, hang-dried, slow cured, hand-trimmed and hand-packaged, the way its always been. Never irradiated, Nitrogen filled & contains a moisture pack to maintain freshness.
