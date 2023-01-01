A simple and intuitive interface:



One of the main objectives of GroLab is to provide the ability to control any kind of agricultural growing system, in an easy and simple way.



The software is full of simple illustrations that will guide you on the introduction to the world of grow automation. Removing the need for any grower to be an expert or even a knower of any kind of programming language.



Let's enumerate some of the features you can expect from GroLab Software:



-Basic controls: All electric peripherals (Light, extraction, irrigation...), temperature, humidity, substrate moisture, full water tank control (PH, EC, temperature, levels)



-Safety systems against: Fires, floods, overheating, droughts, intrusions (Thieves), and much more...



-Real time control and monitoring (+ graphics)



-Remote control via internet (Secured connectivity with passwords and without compromised information) and also by local network (Closed network)



-Real time notifications via email (Private SMTP mail secured system)



-Full autonomy (doesn't needs a computer connected 24/h. The computer (windows) is usefull only for see information and configure GroLab)



-Configure all types of peripherals connected to your modules



-Configure your areas quickly and intuitively



-Create general, irrigation and security alarms for any kind of automation



-Automate irrigation and water tanks



-Freely create schedules for your irrigations, light or any other output. By hour, by minute and almost by second, all days of the week, just some any other day, it up to you to!



And much more...



More information:



http://www.opengrow.es/shop/en/GroLab-info/grolab-software/first-look-to-grolab-software

