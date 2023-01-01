Irrigates automatically without schedules

-The SoilBot moisture sensors monitor moisture in the substratum of your plants. This allows plants to feed themselves when they need while minimizing the consumption of water and fertilizer.



-Controls Irrigation of multiple crops drawing moisture sensors for the substrate. Thus, the smaller plants with lower absorption rate will not receive the same amount of water and nutrients than larger.



-TankBot can activate solenoid valves and activate independent irrigations for plant groups. You can also connect multiple water pumps to PowerBot for irrigate by zones.



-PowerBot receive the order to activate the water pump(s) and / or water valve(s) 220v when plants ordered it.



Create security protocols



SoilBot:

- Disable the lighting in case your plants are not getting the water they need to avoid drought.

- Check the floor acting against flooding (disconnection of irrigation and electrical appliances that threaten the safety).



PowerBot:

- Turn off electrical elements that endanger safety at precise times.

- Check that the temperatures do not exceed the logical margins and act accordingly.

- Cut water flow to prevent flooding.



GroNode:

- It emits a loud beep if a security alarm is detected.

- Manage all security protocols.

- Send notices to computers connected to the local network with GroLab Software enabled.

- Send messages to multiple online platforms (Email, Twitter, Facebook), requires an Internet connection.



I can control more elements than shown?



The limit is your imagination. You can add up to 4 modules of each type for each GroNode (the brain).



4 PowerBots equals 16 independent electrical connectors and four temperature and humidity sensors which can control up to 4 independent growing areas.



4 SoilBots provides 16 moisture sensors for substrate with which control multiple groups of plants. 8 substrate temperature sensors and 8 flood detectors. Each SoilBot Box comes with 2 humidity sensors, 1 temperature sensor and 1 flood detector. You can add the extra sensors you need.



4 TankBots give you the possibility to control up to 16 sensors of your choice (sensors that act as a switch) and 16 actuators of 12 or 24 volts with a maximum of 5 watts per output (delivered with a transformer 12v).



More information:



