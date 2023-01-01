Operation 1620 is a growing 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to bring awareness, education and support to veterans using cannabis and other natural methods as an alternative to pharmaceuticals. Based in Chicago, IL, we work with local cultivators, dispensaries and other organizations to create beneficial relationships that provide increased access to as many veterans as possible in the form of discounts, merchandise and events. Our online veteran cannabis community allows veterans to build a personal peer support network that provide the knowledge and resources to grow beyond service. From cannabis basics to growing advice, Operation 1620 helps veterans take back control of their life and address trauma while healing through camaraderie and cannabis. Visit our website for more information.

