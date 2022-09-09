Orange Resin Cleaner

Orange Chronic Cleaner 12oz works immediately with no scrubbing or waiting. Simply shake your Solution until all contents are mixed. Place the desired amount of Orange Chronic in your piece and shake vigorously until desired cleanliness. Orange Chronic is easy to use and earth-friendly. Orange Chronic cleans glass and metals as well as Hookahs.



Cleaner features:

Immediate results

No Scrubbing or waiting

No After Taste or Smell

Earth Friendly

Free Rinsing

Brightens Glass

How to Use Orange Chronic:

Use in a well-ventilated area

Shake bottle to activate

Pour into your accessory

Cover all openings (Check Out our Res Caps!)

Rinse thoroughly with warm water

Wash Hands - Store in a cool area

What's in the Box:

1x - 12oz Bottle of Orange Chronic Cleaner

Warning - Health & Safety:

Warning: Flammable liquid - Contents may catch fire. Contains Isopropyl Alcohol

Use in a well-ventilated area

Keep out of reach of children

In case of eye contact, flush with ester for 15 minutes

DO NOT SWALLOW OR SMOKE Orange Chronic Cleaner

If swallowed do NOT induce vomiting - Call your local Poison Control Centre

