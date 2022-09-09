About this product
Orchid's CBD Runtz pre-rolls are produced with nothing but hang dried, slow cured, whole buds which have been consistently ground, and wrapped in premium RAW organic hemp cones. Enjoy five 0.5g pre-rolls packaged in eco-friendly tin tubes. CBD Runtz is a sativa hybrid strain. Its lush green, high-quality buds are generously covered in light orange pistils and resinous, surprisingly sticky trichomes. CBD Runtz contains a deliciously sweet, floral aroma and wonderfully diverse terpene profile that is full of myrcene, limonene, and much more.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!