About this product
Hemp Strain: After Dark THCa Flower
Hybrid - Indoor
Cannabidiol Potency: 28.56%
Farm: Hemp Flower Co.
Top Shelf Oregon Grown Hemp Flower
100% Hand Trimmed Buds
100% Organic, No Pesticides, No Additives, No Synthetics
Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Federal Farm Bill Compliant
Potency:
THCa: 21.0%
Delta 9 THC: 0.147%
THCa: 26.08%
Δ9-THC: 0.24%
CBDa: 0.07%
CBGa: 1.79%
CBG: 0.1%
Total Potency: 28.56%
https://hemp-flower.com/products/after-dark-thca-flower
After Dark Indoor THCa Hemp Flower: Unveiling the Mysteries of the Night
Introduction
Welcome to the enchanting world of After Dark Indoor THCa Hemp Flower, where darkness gives rise to extraordinary experiences. In this comprehensive product page, we will delve into the captivating qualities of After Dark, from its genetic lineage and aroma to its effects and potency. Prepare to embark on a journey that unfolds after the sun sets, where euphoria meets relaxation in the embrace of the night.
Unveiling After Dark
Genetic Lineage
After Dark Indoor THCa Hemp Flower is the result of a harmonious union between Sunset Sherbet and Gush Mints, two illustrious cannabis strains renowned for their exceptional qualities. This indica-leaning hybrid inherits the best traits from its parent strains, offering a symphony of effects that are as enchanting as they are profound. With After Dark, the night becomes a canvas for exploration and relaxation, inviting you to immerse yourself in its mysteries.
After Dark Indoor THCa Hemp Flower: Unveiling the Mysteries of the Night
Introduction
Welcome to the enchanting world of After Dark Indoor THCa Hemp Flower, where darkness gives rise to extraordinary experiences. In this comprehensive product page, we will delve into the captivating qualities of After Dark, from its genetic lineage and aroma to its effects and potency. Prepare to embark on a journey that unfolds after the sun sets, where euphoria meets relaxation in the embrace of the night.
Unveiling After Dark
Genetic Lineage
After Dark Indoor THCa Hemp Flower is the result of a harmonious union between Sunset Sherbet and Gush Mints, two illustrious cannabis strains renowned for their exceptional qualities. This indica-leaning hybrid inherits the best traits from its parent strains, offering a symphony of effects that are as enchanting as they are profound. With After Dark, the night becomes a canvas for exploration and relaxation, inviting you to immerse yourself in its mysteries.
About this brand
Oregon Hemp Flower
Oregon Hemp Flower is a premier hemp flower company that offers a wide range of high-quality hemp products. As a well-established and reputable distributor, we take pride in providing our customers with the best possible products and customer service.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we specialize in growing, processing, and selling premium CBD hemp flower products. Our product range includes Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 pre rolls, Delta 8 moon rocks, CBD flower, CBD vapes, and CBD moon rocks. We offer a variety of strains, flavors, and potencies to suit every individual's unique needs and preferences.
We take great care in cultivating our hemp flower to ensure the highest quality and potency. Our hemp is grown in organic soil, free from pesticides and chemicals, and is harvested at the peak of its maturity for optimal potency and flavor. All of our products undergo third-party lab testing to ensure their purity, potency, and safety.
In addition to selling our products directly to our customers, we also offer wholesale discounts for stores and businesses. We believe in building strong relationships with our wholesale clients and work closely with them to ensure that they have the best possible products and pricing.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we are passionate about hemp and the benefits it offers. We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality hemp products that are both enjoyable and beneficial. Visit our online store today to learn more about our products and experience the benefits of premium hemp flower. Contact: oregon-hempflower.com
