About this product
Discover a premium, visually captivating, and flavor-packed strain with Black Lemon Cherry Gelato THCa Indoor Hemp Flower. This remarkable THCa flower combines an intricate aroma, potent effects, and visually stunning buds to create an unparalleled experience. Black Lemon Cherry Gelato, known for its near-black hues and a delicate balance between its indica and sativa properties, is cultivated with meticulous care in Oregon by Hemp Flower Co. As a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid, this strain provides the ideal blend of relaxation, creative uplift, and physical comfort.
Each flower from the Black Lemon Cherry Gelato strain is cultivated in a controlled indoor setting, ensuring that every aspect of its growth—from light to humidity—is precisely managed. This dedication results in a top-tier indoor-grown THCa flower that speaks to both casual consumers and connoisseurs alike.
Key Features
Hemp Strain: Black Lemon Cherry Gelato THCa Indoor Hemp Flower
Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid (60% Indica | 40% Sativa)
Cannabinoid Potency: 28.23%
Farm: Hemp Flower Co.
Aroma: Sweet, floral, herbal with citrus undertones
Dominant Terpenes: Linalool, Caryophyllene, Limonene
Cultivation: Indoor-grown, Oregon Grown Hemp Flower
Processing: 100% Hand Trimmed Buds
Purity: 100% Organic, No Pesticides, No Additives, No Synthetics
Testing: Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Legal Compliance: Federal Farm Bill Compliant
About this brand
Oregon Hemp Flower
Oregon Hemp Flower is a premier hemp flower company that offers a wide range of high-quality hemp products. As a well-established and reputable distributor, we take pride in providing our customers with the best possible products and customer service.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we specialize in growing, processing, and selling premium CBD hemp flower products. Our product range includes Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 pre rolls, Delta 8 moon rocks, CBD flower, CBD vapes, and CBD moon rocks. We offer a variety of strains, flavors, and potencies to suit every individual's unique needs and preferences.
We take great care in cultivating our hemp flower to ensure the highest quality and potency. Our hemp is grown in organic soil, free from pesticides and chemicals, and is harvested at the peak of its maturity for optimal potency and flavor. All of our products undergo third-party lab testing to ensure their purity, potency, and safety.
In addition to selling our products directly to our customers, we also offer wholesale discounts for stores and businesses. We believe in building strong relationships with our wholesale clients and work closely with them to ensure that they have the best possible products and pricing.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we are passionate about hemp and the benefits it offers. We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality hemp products that are both enjoyable and beneficial. Visit our online store today to learn more about our products and experience the benefits of premium hemp flower. Contact: oregon-hempflower.com
