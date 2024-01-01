About this product
Hemp Strain: Blue Dream THCa Flower
Sativa - Indoor
Cannabidiol Potency: 23.17%
Farm: Hemp Flower Co.
Top Shelf Oregon Grown Hemp Flower
100% Hand Trimmed Buds
100% Organic, No Pesticides, No Additives, No Synthetics
Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Federal Farm Bill Compliant
Potency:
THCa: 22.59%
Δ9-THC: 0.29%
CBDa: 0.06%
CBGa: 0.24%
Total: 23.17%
https://hemp-flower.com/products/blue-dream-thca-flower
Blue Dream THCa Indoor Flower: Elevate Your Daytime Experience
Introduction
Welcome to the world of Blue Dream THCa Indoor Flower, where the perfect harmony of sativa genetics and exceptional cultivation techniques creates an unparalleled cannabis experience. In this comprehensive product page, we'll explore the captivating characteristics of Blue Dream, from its genetic lineage and fragrance to its effects and potency. Get ready to discover why Blue Dream is the go-to choice for daytime elevation and creative inspiration.
Unveiling Blue Dream
Genetic Lineage
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines the genetics of Blueberry Indica and Haze (sativa). This unique lineage results in a strain that offers the best of both worlds: the relaxing, body-centered effects of an indica with the uplifting, cerebral stimulation of a sativa.
Fragrance Profile
One of the first things you'll notice about Blue Dream THCa Indoor Flower is its enticing fragrance. The sweet, berry aroma is immediately apparent, reminiscent of ripe blueberries freshly picked from the bush. This delightful scent is complemented by earthy undertones, adding depth and complexity to the overall olfactory experience.
About this brand
Oregon Hemp Flower
Oregon Hemp Flower is a premier hemp flower company that offers a wide range of high-quality hemp products. As a well-established and reputable distributor, we take pride in providing our customers with the best possible products and customer service.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we specialize in growing, processing, and selling premium CBD hemp flower products. Our product range includes Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 pre rolls, Delta 8 moon rocks, CBD flower, CBD vapes, and CBD moon rocks. We offer a variety of strains, flavors, and potencies to suit every individual's unique needs and preferences.
We take great care in cultivating our hemp flower to ensure the highest quality and potency. Our hemp is grown in organic soil, free from pesticides and chemicals, and is harvested at the peak of its maturity for optimal potency and flavor. All of our products undergo third-party lab testing to ensure their purity, potency, and safety.
In addition to selling our products directly to our customers, we also offer wholesale discounts for stores and businesses. We believe in building strong relationships with our wholesale clients and work closely with them to ensure that they have the best possible products and pricing.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we are passionate about hemp and the benefits it offers. We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality hemp products that are both enjoyable and beneficial. Visit our online store today to learn more about our products and experience the benefits of premium hemp flower. Contact: oregon-hempflower.com
