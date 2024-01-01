About this product
Hemp Strain: Lava Cake THCa Flower
Indica - Indoor
Cannabidiol Potency: 16.49%
Farm: Hemp Flower Co.
Top Shelf Oregon Grown Hemp Flower
100% Hand Trimmed Buds
100% Organic, No Pesticides, No Additives, No Synthetics
Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Federal Farm Bill Compliant
Introducing the Exquisite Lava Cake THCa Flower: Elevate Your Senses with an Indica Delight
Unveil the captivating world of Lava Cake THCa Flower, an exceptional Indica-dominant hybrid born from the fusion of the delightful Grape Pie and Thin Mint Cookies strains. Renowned for its incredibly delightful flavor, Lava Cake offers a sweet and chocolaty taste with a subtle minty fruity exhale, making every inhalation a flavorful experience. The aroma is equally enchanting, boasting fruity pine and nutty herbal notes that tantalize the senses.
Flavor Profile: Sweet, Chocolaty, Minty, and Fruity Lava Cake THCa Flower is a sensory delight for connoisseurs seeking a remarkable flavor experience. Each puff delivers a symphony of flavors, beginning with a sweet and chocolaty entrance that gradually gives way to a lightly minty and fruity exhale. This harmonious fusion of tastes makes Lava Cake a true treat for your taste buds.
https://hemp-flower.com/products/lava-cake-thca-flower
Indulge in Tranquilizing Effects Lava Cake THCa Flower showcases its indica dominance with tranquilizing effects that are perfect for relaxation and unwinding. Whether you're winding down after a long day or seeking to soothe the mind and body, Lava Cake provides a serene journey to tranquility.
About this brand
Oregon Hemp Flower
Oregon Hemp Flower is a premier hemp flower company that offers a wide range of high-quality hemp products. As a well-established and reputable distributor, we take pride in providing our customers with the best possible products and customer service.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we specialize in growing, processing, and selling premium CBD hemp flower products. Our product range includes Delta 8 THC infused hemp flower, Delta 8 pre rolls, Delta 8 moon rocks, CBD flower, CBD vapes, and CBD moon rocks. We offer a variety of strains, flavors, and potencies to suit every individual's unique needs and preferences.
We take great care in cultivating our hemp flower to ensure the highest quality and potency. Our hemp is grown in organic soil, free from pesticides and chemicals, and is harvested at the peak of its maturity for optimal potency and flavor. All of our products undergo third-party lab testing to ensure their purity, potency, and safety.
In addition to selling our products directly to our customers, we also offer wholesale discounts for stores and businesses. We believe in building strong relationships with our wholesale clients and work closely with them to ensure that they have the best possible products and pricing.
At Oregon Hemp Flower, we are passionate about hemp and the benefits it offers. We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality hemp products that are both enjoyable and beneficial. Visit our online store today to learn more about our products and experience the benefits of premium hemp flower. Contact: oregon-hempflower.com
