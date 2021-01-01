About this product

What’s included in the kit:

Fert-Alive™ – organic and enzymatic fertilizer that promotes the growth of beneficial microorganisms and improves nutrient uptake. By using organic, non-GMO accelerated cold hydrolysis, our formula locks in the enriching nutrients in the organic material; allowing delivery of superior nutritional value to the plant and soil.

Organic Reactor™ – promotes superior blooming for all your bud, flower and fruit producing plants. It also provides an excellent source of magnesium and calcium. Our ready to use Organic Reactor™ is a highly beneficial soil amendment which improves soil vitality and overall plant health.

Vit-Alive™ increases the nutrient availability to your plants which leads to a strong root system, accelerates bud growth and maximizes yields. Vit-Alive™ Dry Compost Tea creates healthy and robust plants and provides valuable micro-nutrients, trace minerals and amino acids. Vit-Alive™ also helps to flush your soil of excess nutrient build up and boosts beneficial microbes

Organic Booster™ is a carbohydrate infused booster that is rich in nutrients which stimulate microorganisms with a chelating agent, adding a naturally occurring flavour profile. Booster™ is 100% plant soluble, promotes fast absorption, and is a non-burning product.

pH Up – uniquely natural pH adjuster used in balancing water pH levels, without affecting the beneficial microbes and microorganisms. pH Up is an all natural, non-burning formula.

pH Down – uniquely natural pH adjuster used in balancing water pH levels, without affecting the beneficial microbes and microorganisms. pH Down is an all natural, non-burning formula.

Moisture Meter & Measuring Spoons – We include some tools to track your plants and help them grow better.

Instructions – the most comprehensive step by step instructions for growing.