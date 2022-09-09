About this product
Platinum Grapes is the definition of exotic, straight grape deliciousness with 2.5%+ terpenes. Platinum Grapes' powerful aromas are complemented by beautiful crystal-covered flowers, tinged with purple undertones and bright orange accents. This cultivar is specifically grown in small batches, within 500 square-foot grow rooms, using high-quality, salt-based nutrients and tender care - right down to the hand-trimming process. True to the real craft ideology, Organnicraft's processes are all completed by hand, without the use of pesticides or trimming machines.
