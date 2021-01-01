Original Stash is straightforward and uncomplicated. That’s the way your stash should be. Grown in a controlled environment, Original Stash is a blend of high-quality weed sold for a lot less than you’d expect.



Designed purely for the joy of consuming cannabis.



Not real fancy, just real. A good reason to go legal.



OS.FLOWER

Pure and simple weed blend in are sealable, odour-proof, and child-resistant pouch.



OS.RESERVE

The same quality you’ve grown to know from Original Stash, now with higher potency. Still high quality, still sold for a lot less than you’d expect.



OS.HASH (DRY SIFT)

Individual trichome heads from slow-cured quality cannabis have been gently extracted and pressed to deliver a strong and familiar aroma with the potency and flavour you know.



OS.KLIK

An easy-to-use applicator pen for dabbing and other concentrate uses. OS.KLIK offers clean, precise dose control by using its twist-to-dispense feature that ensures approximately 25mg of distillate is dispensed with each audible “click”.



OS Joints

A convenient 12-pack of pre-rolls filled with a rotating selection of high quality, single-strain flower.