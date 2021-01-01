About this product
"OS.Génétiques Kush is a single strain offering that focuses on the characteristics of the kush family. Distinctive traits of kush strains include a dense, compact plant with abundant trichomes and aromas of grape, flowers, diesel, earthiness, and citrus.
This innovative product from Original Stash focuses on genetics and features a rotating selection of quality flower from well-known kush strains. We take special care during the plant’s growth to make sure only high-grade buds end up in each bag. Quality weed. Legit price. "
About this brand
Original Stash
Original Stash is straightforward and uncomplicated. That’s the way your stash should be. Grown in a controlled environment, Original Stash is a blend of high-quality weed sold for a lot less than you’d expect.
Designed purely for the joy of consuming cannabis.
Not real fancy, just real. A good reason to go legal.
OS.FLOWER
Pure and simple weed blend in are sealable, odour-proof, and child-resistant pouch.
OS.RESERVE
The same quality you’ve grown to know from Original Stash, now with higher potency. Still high quality, still sold for a lot less than you’d expect.
OS.HASH (DRY SIFT)
Individual trichome heads from slow-cured quality cannabis have been gently extracted and pressed to deliver a strong and familiar aroma with the potency and flavour you know.
OS.KLIK
An easy-to-use applicator pen for dabbing and other concentrate uses. OS.KLIK offers clean, precise dose control by using its twist-to-dispense feature that ensures approximately 25mg of distillate is dispensed with each audible “click”.
OS Joints
A convenient 12-pack of pre-rolls filled with a rotating selection of high quality, single-strain flower.
