Powdered Donuts is an indica-dominant hybrid with very sweet lineage. Its parents, Orange Cookies and Jet Fuel Gelato, share traits from some famed cultivars within this genetic line that came before, including OG Kush, Girl Scout Cookies, California Orange and East Coast Sour Diesel. This cultivar delivers wonderful aromas of gassy citrus and fruity pastry.
Powdered Donuts
Powdered Donuts is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jet Fuel Gelato with Orange Cookies. This strain produces cerebral effects that spread throughout your body. Powdered Donuts is a mild strain that leaves you feeling happy and totally relaxed - ideal for consumers with a low THC tolerance. This strain features a tangy citrus aroma with a sweet, fruity flavor. Medical marijuana patients choose Powdered Donuts to relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Growers say this strain flowers into lumpy buds that are bright green with chunky trichome coverage. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Powdered Donuts, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Original Stash
Original Stash is straightforward and uncomplicated. That’s the way your stash should be. Grown in a controlled environment, Original Stash is a blend of high-quality weed sold for a lot less than you’d expect.
Designed purely for the joy of consuming cannabis.
Not real fancy, just real. A good reason to go legal.
OS.FLOWER
Pure and simple weed blend in are sealable, odour-proof, and child-resistant pouch.
OS.RESERVE
The same quality you’ve grown to know from Original Stash, now with higher potency. Still high quality, still sold for a lot less than you’d expect.
OS.HASH (DRY SIFT)
Individual trichome heads from slow-cured quality cannabis have been gently extracted and pressed to deliver a strong and familiar aroma with the potency and flavour you know.
OS.KLIK
An easy-to-use applicator pen for dabbing and other concentrate uses. OS.KLIK offers clean, precise dose control by using its twist-to-dispense feature that ensures approximately 25mg of distillate is dispensed with each audible “click”.
OS Joints
A convenient 12-pack of pre-rolls filled with a rotating selection of high quality, single-strain flower.
