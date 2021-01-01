Original Stash
OS.HASH Indica (Dry Sift)
Product rating:
About this product
Authentic and uncomplicated, OS.HASH Indica is a rich brown resinous hash with a firm but pliable feel. Produced from a single strain and clocking in at a very mild THC potency potential, OS.HASH Indica is made using dry ice sift trichome extraction and packaged in a 2-gram format in a resealable, odor-proof and child-resistant pouch. Not real fancy, just real. A good reason to go legal.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!