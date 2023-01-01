Chemdawg OG is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain born from the cross of Chemdawg and OG Kush, two legendary strains which have made their mark since the early 90s. Combining diesel notes with the characteristic sour and piney scent of the OG Kush, Chemdawg OG has an uplifting and euphoric effect. Perfect for daytime use and to enhance creativity, this cannabis strain is for beginners and connoisseurs alike.



Available in 7 gram pouches.

