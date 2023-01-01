Born from a cross between Wedding Cake and Chemdawg, this Sativa-dominant strain is prized by beginners and connoisseurs alike for its euphoric effects. Medellín boasts lemony, spicy and diesel aromas and promotes concentration and sleep. With farnesene as the main terpene and a strong THC content varying between 23% and 30%, this cannabis is ideal for daytime use to enhance creativity and increase certain cognitive functions.



Available in 7-gram pouches.

