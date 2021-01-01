About this product

Soothe sore muscles, joint pains, and recurring aches with the Arctic Ease Pain Relief Cream. This natural pain cream maximizes the soothing power of CBD and effective botanicals for pain relief. Apply the cream topically to the source of your pain when you need it for an instant, icy relief and lasting benefits.



In most cases, pain is related to inflammation. All of the key ingredients in this pain relief cream have anti-inflammatory benefits that help your body find relief and promote healing. Camphor specifically goes a step further to promote blood flow and circulation at the source to reduce pain symptoms.



Lessen your pain and find peace with an all-natural, topical pain cream.