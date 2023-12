Game for something new? Made exclusively from premium bud flower, P3 infused joints and infused blunts offer flavors and scents you can’t resist with unique combinations of cannabis, distillate and botanical terpenes. Every hit rings true, with 35% THC or higher potency. Each product features a glass tip with a mesh filter, guaranteed to reduce clogging. Our strain selection is always changing, so keep coming back for our latest concoctions.

