First created and rebranded by a mycologist known as “The Keeper,” this specimen has been the cause of much confusion in the mycology world. “Blue Meanie” happened to be the nickname of a Panaeolus Cyanescens variety long before “The Keeper” began marketing the Blue Meanie Cubensis. To be clear, the two are not related.
We don’t know much about the history or lineage of this variety, but it is thought to be named for its vivid blue bruising at the slightest contact.
Blue Meanie produces thick stems with medium to large caps that are often golden brown at the center and fade to white around the edges.
Blue Meanie is suitable for the intermediate spore researcher.
Item contents: Generously filled 10cc syringe and a 1.5” 20 gauge sterile dispensing needle.
**Descriptions and images provided for informational and educational purposes ONLY
Pacific Northwest Spore Co.
With 45+ mushroom spore cultivars in stock and ready to ship, Pacific Northwest Spore Co., invites you to experience simply the best selection of lab-grade P. Cubensis spore syringes, and gourmet and medicinal liquid culture syringes on the market today! Freshly produced and free of contamination, our spore syringes are professionally created in our on-site laboratory.
With over 1K 5 -star customer reviews, PNW Spore Co. proudly offers the largest variety of superior quality P. cubensis spore syringes, including Golden Teacher, B+, Blue Meanie, Jedi Mind F*ck, Penis Envy strains, and more - all in stock and ready to ship within the U.S.A. and Canada. It's our passion to offer exciting, hard to find cultivars while providing exceptional customer service, the highest quality product, and fast delivery to you, our customer.
Start your mycology journey with us and experience the care and service we provide our community!
*Please note: Psilocybe cubensis spores are available for online sale for microscopy and taxonomy research purposes only. The sale of P. cubensis spores is currently not available to CA, ID, and GA*
