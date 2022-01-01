Get good ‘n baked with Baked Goods, the freshly milled pre-ground blend that’s like being at the bakery at 4 AM when all the good stuff gets pulled from the oven. Our Baked Goods blend is made with milled whole flower, no shake or trim, from cookie, cake and dessert strains, making it not only convenient but packed full of scrumptiously sweet and creamy flavours and aromas. Baked Goods is made with milled whole flower, no shake or trim and is available in our signature orange reusable jar with humidity pack included. Palmetto is grown by cannabis lovers for cannabis lovers, found somewhere deep in the mystic shadows of the majestic Rocky Mountains of Alberta