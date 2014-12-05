Palmetto Cannabis
There's a saying about old dawgs and new tricks and a serious lack of learning. Here's the thing, though: sometimes the old tricks are really, really great. What's with this sudden obsession with new tricks, anyway? Get over it. Chemdawg is a hybrid with a strong bark (THC up to 20%) and, sure, he's like a billion dawg years old and definitely stinks, but the important thing to remember is that Chemdawg is a very good boy. Palmetto is weed for people who like weed, grown in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go.
Purple Chemdawg effects
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
23% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
