Palmetto Cannabis
Palmetto Nuken 3.5 g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Some people stay close to home, others prefer to sing among the stars. Nuken doesn't discriminate and thinks being in both places at the same time is just fine. A very potent indica that reaches THC levels over 18%, Nuken's terp profile is sweet with buds fat and dense enough to have their own gravitational pull, but if you're floating in a most peculiar way, don't worry—Nuken knows which way is up. Palmetto is weed for people who like weed, grown in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go.
Nuken effects
Reported by real people like you
156 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
