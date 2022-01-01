There’s no tip-toeing through tulips in this garden. Stomp your way to Kush Garden, a perfect pre-ground mix of freshly milled spicy, woodsy, diesel-filled kush strains that celebrates everything you love about kushes. This potent blend is not only convenient and ready to roll, but jam-packed with woodsy, earthy flavours and aromas. Kush Garden is made with milled whole flower, no shake or trim and is available in our signature orange reusable jar with humidity pack included. Palmetto is grown by cannabis lovers for cannabis lovers, found somewhere deep in the mystic shadows of the majestic Rocky Mountains of Alberta