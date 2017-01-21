About this product

Some people stay close to home, others prefer to sing among the stars. Nuken doesn't discriminate and thinks being in both places at the same time is just fine. A very potent indica-hybrid, Nuken's terp profile has it's own gravitational pull, but if you're floating in a most peculiar way, don't worry—Nuken knows which way is up. Palmetto vapes are filled with mid- to high-potency, full spectrum cannabis juice. It's weed for people who like weed, grown and squeezed in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go. Nuken is available in a 1 gram vape cart compatible with most 510 thread batteries.