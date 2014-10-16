Palmetto Cannabis
There's a saying about old dawgs and new tricks and a serious lack of learning. Here's the thing, though: sometimes the old tricks are the best tricks. What's with this sudden obsession with new tricks? Get over it. Sure, Chemdawg is a sativa-hybrid that's been around for a while, but what's important to remember is that he's also a very good boy. Palmetto vapes are filled with mid- to high-potency, full spectrum cannabis juice. It's weed for people who like weed, grown and squeezed in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go.
Chemdawg effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1,651 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
28% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
