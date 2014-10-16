About this product

There's a saying about old dawgs and new tricks and a serious lack of learning. Here's the thing, though: sometimes the old tricks are the best tricks. What's with this sudden obsession with new tricks? Get over it. Sure, Chemdawg is a sativa-hybrid that's been around for a while, but what's important to remember is that he's also a very good boy. Palmetto vapes are filled with mid- to high-potency, full spectrum cannabis juice. It's weed for people who like weed, grown and squeezed in the heartland of Alberta so you're always good to go.