Is there anything better than strolling down a beach, sand sifting between your toes, sipping something fruity out of a coconut, and scratching your back on a random palm tree you happen to pass by? Palmetto Tropicanna Gold is the super juicy, super fruity sativa that gives you a one way ticket to that sunshine found within. Find a seriously golden experience no matter where you actually end up. Get your hands on 3.5 grams packed in our iconic orange jar with humidity pack, with guaranteed THC above 20%. Palmetto is grown by cannabis lovers for cannabis lovers, found somewhere deep in the mystic shadows of the majestic Rocky Mountains of Alberta.

