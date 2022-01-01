Sure, everyone has a sorta “famous” hand-me-down-cookie-recipe-from-your-weird-relative-you-hardly-talk-to-anymore-and-when-you-do-it-gets-super-political-or-super-boring. Platinum Cookies is the sweet and spicy sativa that puts all other cookies to shame. Your relative’s cookies are yesterday’s news. The future is platinum, my friend. And the future is starting to feel pretty good.