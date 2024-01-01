Loading...visit papaandbarkley.com

California's cannabis wellness brand, providing products to help you manage pain, improve sleep, relax, and unwind.

Papa & Barkley was founded by caring for the ones we love, inspired by a son’s dedication to help his bedridden father. Our mission is to unlock the power of Cannabis to improve people’s lives.

Made better, for you.
- Whole Plant Infused & Full-spectrum
- Solventless: Chemical-free from farm to shelf.
- Tested: No CO2, pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals.
- Artisanal: hand-planted, hand-harvested, and slow-cured.
C11-0000199-LIC
CDPH-10003700
CDPH-10002847

Blackberry Elderberry Sleep Releaf Gummies
3:1 Releaf Balm 50ml
30:1 Releaf Tincture, 30ml

