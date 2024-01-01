California's cannabis wellness brand, providing products to help you manage pain, improve sleep, relax, and unwind.
Papa & Barkley was founded by caring for the ones we love, inspired by a son’s dedication to help his bedridden father. Our mission is to unlock the power of Cannabis to improve people’s lives.
Made better, for you. - Whole Plant Infused & Full-spectrum - Solventless: Chemical-free from farm to shelf. - Tested: No CO2, pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals. - Artisanal: hand-planted, hand-harvested, and slow-cured.