About this product
Product Details:
-- Organic unbleached rolling papers
-- 12 king sized sheets printed with non-toxic vegetable based colorings
-- 12 smart slim ultra premium filters
-- Multi-functional packing tool
-- Soft, smooth, slow-burning
-- Organic unbleached rolling papers
-- 12 king sized sheets printed with non-toxic vegetable based colorings
-- 12 smart slim ultra premium filters
-- Multi-functional packing tool
-- Soft, smooth, slow-burning
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Papers + Ink
Paper+Ink Studio creates and curates design-oriented articles for the sophisticated consumer. Working in our studio and with other artisans, we offer unique designs, the highest quality components, that are responsibly sourced bringing you the best of the best in each of our products. We are known for creating premium custom-printed organic hemp rolling papers kits handmade in Los Angeles and other smoking accessories.