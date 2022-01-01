The bent neck of this water pipe is ready to recycle water, unlike any glass you've ever owned. Aesthetically, this offers a unique look to your glass piece, while functionally, it moves the mouthpiece further from the heat source. It also acts as a splashguard that not only prevents accidental water inhalation, but the design modifications also create a smooth airflow that regulates the heat with the water. This rig delivers the smoothest hits possible with its bent neck and inline percolator and is available in a variety of colour accents. Turn this rig into a dual use unit for dry herbs and concentrates by adding on a 14mm banger.