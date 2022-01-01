Size : 5" x 3" x 1.5"

Single Jets flame

Gas tank uses special material, which is strong in anti-fatigue, generally will not leakage and burst

The Part out of ceramic in torch is made of stainless steel, which is firm and high-temperature-resisting (Over 1300°C/2500°F)

Special glue is used to fix the electric wire ignition tip, which is stable, durable and high temperature - resisting(Over 1300°C/2500°F)

Inlet valve is plated copper, which is made to have the function of protection the capacity safety of tank and can be refilled and for long-time use

Flame adjustment is easy and flexible. Flame height is stable.

Fuel Type: Butane