Piranha Bell dab rigs unique shape features a widened base and bell-shaped dome. These powerful bongs are made of high-quality borosilicate glass to withstand high temperatures. The design creates a pressure loop that keeps water flowing while efficiently diffusing hot smoke to enhance vaporization.



Available in a variety of gorgeous electroplated colours, these dab rigs offer powerful filtration and smooth, clean rips, thanks to their specially-designed disc percolator. Plus, the attractive bell shape makes it a perfect centrepiece for your coffee table, desk, or shelf. Piranha dab rigs come with an herb bowl, but can be used with concentrates by adding a 14mm quartz banger, carb cap, and dab tool.