Are you looking for a domeless nail to take your dabbing to a whole different level? Then consider the 6 in 1 Titanium Domeless Nail as the solution to all of your problems. This nail includes a dynamic 6 in 1 functionality which has helped it cement its position in the market today. It actually has the capacity of fitting 14 mm, 10 mm, and 18 mm sized glass joints for any type of dab rigs as it is compatible with both male and female dab rings. This nail has been brilliantly engineered to perfection with its titanium hinged cap, domeless nail, and cost effective price!



Salient features



Grade 2 titanium nail

Compatible with male and female rigs

Cap attached

Fits 9 mm,14 mm and 18 mm, male and female joints

Heat sink ridges

No vapor dome require