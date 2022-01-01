About this product
It is a kickass baseball cap that combines the toughness of natural hemp fibers with the super freshness of gold Paradise Seeds branding.
Not only does this cap look good, but it hides a very cool secret – a stash pocket that is baggie size and perfect for hiding away an easily accessible bit of personal as you go about your daily business! On the outside, no hiding however from the super slick gold embroidered badge that confirms your status as a member of the Paradise club!
This cap is top quality. Made from pearl hemp it is lined on the inside to make it comfortable on the head (and it is in this lining that you will find the secret pocket! Grassroots California products are known for their attention to detail and the Black Gold does not disappoint.
About this brand
Paradise Seeds
Who We Are - Our founder has always been highly involved in the breeding of our beloved cannabis varieties. Since we started growing cannabis in the early 1980’s, it has always been our aim to select the very best genetics. This has resulted in a solid strain base which is the cornerstone of work. Only selecting and crossing the most potent cannabis (marijuana) plants with the finest, sweet taste has led to the creation of the powerful connoisseur strains we offer today. The quality you get with our cannabis seeds is that of the finest cannabis currently available on the market.
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.
